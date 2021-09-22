“Sky Sun, Tile Sun” shines at Golden Beggar film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short movie “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” has won the children’s jury award for the best animation at the 27th International Film Festival Golden Beggar in Slovakia.

After a period of warfare in this film, the tiled wall is shattered, the sun can no longer play its traditional role and darkness is everywhere. But the people join together and help to build a new sun.

Directed by Ziba Arzhang, the film was selected as best animation at the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Fest in Italy in July. The film has been produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

The Golden Beggar is the first and the oldest international festival of local TV broadcasters, which takes place every year in Košice.

Winners of this year’s edition were announced on Saturday.

The Grand Prix Golden Beggar Award for Production Company went to “Ala Kachuu” (“Take and Run”) by Maria Brendle from Switzerland.

“Djurdjevdan Is Yet to Come” by Serbian director Predrag Todorovic won the Grand Prix Golden Beggar Award for Local Television.

The Golden Beggar Award for a Young Author was given to “Suburban Tale” by Péter Goretic from Hungary.

“The School Is Not Secondary” co-directed by Alberto Valtellina and Paolo Vitali from Italy won the Special Prize – Life with Corona.

In our second year of COVID-19, the film shows us a different way to approach teaching, an inclusive way to look at confrontation, a productive way to turn the boring into something interesting, stimulating and provocative.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian movie “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” directed by Ziba Arzhang.

