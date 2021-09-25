FM continues consultations in New York

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his opposite number from Ivory Coast Kandia Camara met on the sidelines of the annual conference of the UN General Assembly exchanging views on mutual political and economic relations.

In the meeting, the top Ivorian diplomat conveyed a message from her country’s president to senior Iranian authorities and said the Ivory Coast is set to strengthen relations with Iran.

Camara described ties between the two sides as respectful and said there exists great potential for the expansion of mutual relationship, which has remained untapped.

She appreciated Iran’s support for her country, especially in international circles, adding Ivory Coast stands ready to forge closer relations with Iran in different areas, particularly in the area of exporting cocoa and other raw materials to Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister, in turn, said many documents have been signed between the two countries which need to be followed up.

He described Tehran’s relations with Yamoussoukro as important and recalled that Iran’s embassy in Ivory Coast is open and actively operating.

He said Iran is prepared to upgrade its relations with Ivory Coast and touched upon growing trade ties between the two sides.

He said abundant potential exists for the promotion of ties on different fronts, namely in industrial, health, agricultural and technological areas.

Abdollahian also invited his Ivorian counterpart to visit Tehran.

Iran FM, Swedish counterpart discuss ties, regional situation

In another meeting, Abdollahian and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde held talks on bilateral ties and regional issues, including the situation in Yemen and Afghanistan.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the UN conference on Friday, the Swedish foreign minister referred to the 400-year history of relations between the two countries and praised the Iranian expatriates living in Sweden as well-educated.

Linde also said she has personally visited Iran.

She noted that Sweden seeks close ties with Iran and proposed a meeting of the joint political committee of the two countries to be held in Tehran in the near future.

She also touched on the crisis in Yemen, saying her country is committed to help end the crisis. The top diplomat added that Sweden is in contact with all sides in Yemen and considers consultations with Iran in this regard as essential.

The Iranian foreign minister also said the volume of economic ties between the two countries is currently not at a favorable level. He called for measures to upgrade trade exchanges between the two countries, including through facilitation of the ties between private sectors, establishment of direct flights and easing of travel between the two countries.

The top diplomat also stressed that the crisis in Yemen does not have any military solution, saying the human crisis should be addressed through lifting of the [Saudi-led] blockade.

He added that the conflict in Yemen is an unequal war in which the people of the country are targeted in acts of cowardice.

During the meeting, Abdollahian also mentioned the trial held for an Iranian national in Sweden. He said the MKO terror group is behind the fabricated case and the inhuman plot.

The foreign minister stressed that the court should pay attention to the fact that all evidence and allegations presented to the court are fabricated by a group, which is known to engage in falsification and deceit. He said this demonstrates that the court process lacks validity and is politicized.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the Afghan situation and the latest developments in the country.

