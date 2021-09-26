No weapon in the world can remove love of Imam Hussein: ex-Lebanese minister

TEHRAN – pointing to the importance of the Arbaeen march, the former Lebanese labor minister says that no force in the world can remove the love of Imam Hussein.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: How can the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, especially the Arbaeen march, be linked to our political life?

A: Commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussein is a religious duty for all Muslims. It is based on hadiths and remarks from the imams and Ahl al-Bayt who preached at us to revive their memory. This is from a religious point of view.

From a socio-political point of view, the commemoration of Imam’s name reminds the human soul of all the Husseini values that were embodied in Ashura; resistance to oppression, reform in the Ummah of Muhammad and the victory of blood over the sword.

These values are represented in standing with the truth, applying the word of God on earth, martyrdom for the sake of God, and refusing to pledge allegiance to the oppressors. The values of Ashura are values for all humanity.

Q: Why haven’t Muslims forget Imam Hussein’s uprising after several centuries?

Arbaeen march represents an occasion to visit the holy shrine of Imam Hussein, to show love for Hussein. This is a march towards the shrine in the path of Hussein.

It is a path to transcendent love and a march gets people to fall in line with Imam Hussain’s teachings and approaches to resisting the oppressors.

It is a school for learning jihad, combating tyranny, deviation, terrorism and all forms of injustice in order to establish a state of justice.

Q: What is the impact of Imam Hussein on the resistance movements in the region?

A: The world stands stunned in front of the great Arbaeen marches; an incident that is going to enter the course of human history with successive generations.

Neither global arrogance nor America or anyone else can barricade Hussein and his Shia.

The love of Hussein is firmly in the hearts of his lovers and he teaches the revolutionaries lessons in the resistance.

These lessons are reflected in Martyrdom for the sake of God, supporting the truth, and resisting aggressive policies in this world ruled by the arrogant and those who oppose the revolution and the Husseini approach.

But this movement and approach are steady, firm, and continuous while the slogan of Hussein’s lovers is “we never leave you, Hussein, no matter what the pressures of America and others are.” Nobody will be able to extinguish the flame of Hussein's love and his teachings in the hearts of the revolutionaries.

Q: Do you think the Husseini thoughts and teachings can be undermined in the modern era?

A: The Husseini memorial will continue to exist and expand with time until the uprising of Imam Mahdi to retaliate and fills the earth with equity and justice after it was fraught with injustice and oppression.

Therefore, we find that every year the number of participants in this annual pilgrimage increases. Millions of lovers from all sides of the world trot down to Karbala on their feet to cherish the bravery and valor of Imam Hussein.

Q: Do you expect that the U.S. can confront Imam Hussein’s teachings?

A: No weapon in this world can remove the love of Imam Hussein and his sons from the hearts of millions of Shias or from the history of humanity. This is what the Husseini revolution did to the human mind; it created values related to high principles that cannot be eliminated from the human heart, neither by solid war with weapons or by soft war through multiple means.

The strength of the Husseini revolution is derived from the divine values and preserved in the human soul by its nature, as it cannot be removed from the minds and hearts.

The Shia imams had pointed to this fact, so the Shia, all Muslims, and the free people of the world are inspired by their remarks.

Accordingly, the fruits of the Husseini revolution are reaped in the uprising of Imam Mahdi, where a pure Islamic state is formed to save humankind. Only God’s vicegerent can establish a state of equity and justice.

We are confident of God's promise. We hope to see him soon, God willing.