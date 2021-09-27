FM says Iran not linking economy to JCPOA talks

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has stressed that Iran will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks but will not tie its economy to these talks.

Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Naledi Pandor, the Minister of Cooperation and International Relations of South Africa,

on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Friday (local time).

The Iranian foreign minister said the new Iranian administration’s foreign policy is “pragmatic” and that Iran would return to the Vienna nuclear talks intended to revive the JCPOA, but would not tie its economy to these talks.

He said Iran would respond in kind if the other parties returned to fulfilling their obligations under the JCPOA.

The remaining parties to the JCPOA are Iran, Germany, France, Britain (European trio), Russia and China. The talks for revitalizing the JCPOA started in April in order to bring the United States to full compliance with the deal. Six rounds of talks were held until June. However, the talks were suspended as Iran was holding a presidential election.

During the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat also hailed the president and the government of South Africa for their congratulatory messages to the president and foreign minister of Iran, describing the relations between the two countries very well.

Referring to the history of the two countries' support for each other in international bodies, Abdollahian announced his readiness to hold a joint economic commission between Iran and South Africa.

For her part, the South African Foreign Minister congratulated Abdollahian on his appointment as foreign minister and stressed his country's interest in cooperating and expanding relations with Iran.

Stating that excellent cooperation in the fields of science and technology has been formed between the two countries, Pandor

said that during her visit to Iran she witnessed very good progress in various fields, especially in the fields of science and technology.

The official termed mining activities and tourism as other areas for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The South African foreign minister expressed hope the nuclear talks would yield tangible outcomes, adding that her country was pushing for the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

Pandor concluded by stating that South Africa is seeking broader bilateral cooperation, as well as contacts between the peoples of the two countries and cooperation at international level.

