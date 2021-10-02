New agritourism farm comes on stream in northern Iran

TEHRAN –A vast agritourism farm has been inaugurated in the city of Gorgan, northern province of Golestan, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Some 140 billion rials ($3.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been invested in the project, which was carried out in collaboration with Gorgan branch of the Islamic Azad University, Ahmad Tajari said on Friday.

With an area of five hectares, the farm has created direct job opportunities for 40 people, the official added.

This is the fourth licensed agritourism farm in the city, which holds the potential to develop tourism in the region, he noted.

Earlier in August, a memorandum of understanding was signed at the provincial level to help develop agritourism across the lush green province. The MOU also aimed to facilitate issuing agritourism permits to selected farms, identifying and developing tourism capacities in the agriculture industry, monitoring the performance of certified farms, and forming advisory committees, and work as a team that will assist the agricultural sector in attracting domestic and foreign tourists.

Back in July, provincial tourism chief Ahmad Tajari announced that agritourism is being developed in the northern province of Golestan by launching new tourist farms.

“The province has issued seven agritourism permits in less than a year, which is expected to attract more tourists.”

Such permits are granted to eligible farm owners in the country to launch agritourism businesses, aiming to set certain standards in a move to ensure the quality of such services in the country.

A total of 720 billion rials ($17.1 million) has been invested in these tourist farms, which are expected to generate almost 120 job opportunities, the official added.

As tourism and agriculture are the two axes to the development of the province, their combination serves a crucial role in creating jobs and economic prosperity, particularly in the villages, he noted.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – which is of high architectural importance as an exemplar and innovative design of the early-Islamic-era architecture.

