Qom, Tehran record lowest inflation rate

TEHRAN – A review of the latest statistical data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) shows that Qom province with 41.3 percent and Tehran province with 41.8 percent recorded the lowest inflation rates in the twelve-month period ended on September 22.

The highest 12-month inflation rate is related to Ilam province with 50.2 percent, according to the SCI’s statistics.

The SCI has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on September 22, at 45.8 percent, rising 0.6 percent from the figure for the same twelve-month prior to the mentioned period.

SCI has put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 43.7 percent in the sixth month of the current Iranian calendar year (ended on September 22), which means families have paid an average of 43.7 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in the previous month, compared to the same month in the previous year.

The point-to-point inflation rate has also increased by 0.5 percent in comparison to the figure for the preceding month.

The point-to-point inflation rate for urban households was reported to be 42.9 percent, which is 0.5 percent more than the figure for the previous month. The figure was 47.8 percent for the rural households, with 0.1 percent increase from the figure for the previous month.

The Statistical Center of Iran had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20 (the end of the previous Iranian calendar year) at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the preceding year.

