Relief foundation to create 748,000 jobs by March 2022

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation will create 748,000 jobs by March 2022, marking the end of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan.

“Some five million employed people are currently supported by the Foundation,” IRIB quoted Morteza Bakhtiari, the head of the Foundation, as saying on Monday.

Breadwinner women account for 60 percent of the people supported by the Foundation, he noted.

During the year 1396 (March 2017-March 2018), which was the start of the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan, the Foundation created 154,000 jobs, although it was obliged to create 70,000 jobs annually, Bakhtiari explained.

The Foundation created some 149,000 jobs, 175,000 jobs, and 197,000 jobs in 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), 1398 (March 2019-March 2020), and 1399 (March 2020-March 2021) respectively, he added.

Moreover, the Foundation has offered vocational services to 294,000 persons in the year 1396, to 183,000 persons in the year 1397, to 152,000 persons in the year 1398, and to 173,000 persons in the year 1399, he concluded.

