Communication managers serve as ambassadors of urban diplomacy

Currently, cities have a vital role to play in worldwide relations including politics, social issues, culture, and economics, and their governance has evolved significantly from its conventional form in recent decades, ushering in a new phase of the system of government.

In their role as the primary focus of social interaction, cities serve as a catalyst for significant global exchanges and as a platform for the conversation and synergy of cultures across borders. As a result of the advancement of new technologies and the growth of communication infrastructure, a platform for proximity and interaction synergy between cities and metropolises has emerged. In addition, a village in the geographic center of the globe has been established, which is referred to as the globalization period in the world today.

As a result, communities and city councils or local governments, which are the direct representatives of popular opinion and will in each nation, may play a significant role as an asset for governments and administrations in enhancing diplomatic relations and reducing tensions. Existing conflicts to support policies that enhance the city's and citizenry's interests and concerns in order to create a smart city that is secure, free, prosperous, and vibrant.

However, in other countries where the urban governance system is independent of government policy, this contact with governments is sometimes contentious and only serves to bring nations together in the absence of political disputes and concerns. As a result, urban diplomacy may be defined as a connection between national cultures that is distinct from the grand politics of statemen.

Communication and interaction between city managers, who have previously been religious, spiritual, and cultural coupled with common financial and economic interests in urban projects, have resulted in the signing of sister-city pacts, the formation of assemblies of Asian mayors and peace-loving mayors, the holding of meetings, and the holding of cultural and artistic workshops, to name a few benefits.

In this regard, it should be noted that the role of communication managers (including public relations managers, business managers, advertising and media managers, and so on) in the development of modern city diplomacy is critical; because these elements are capable of telling the story of what is happening in a city at the national level, as well as mapping a nation and a country at the international level.

Therefore, communication managers should adhere to a strategy of media diplomacy, plurality, and wide engagement with other communication institutions when carrying out their organizational responsibilities in order to offer a genuine image of metropolises to the outside world.

Regardless of the politics of statesmen and their positions, urban communication managers must strive to bring civilizations and nations closer together in order to paint a picture apart from the political turmoil in which countries communicate with the rest of the world, as we discussed at the outset of this memo about the nature of international interaction and how it differs from city diplomacy.

A picture of citizen participation, local governance, cultural and social engagement in the city, models of success of urban architecture, public transport culture, civic ethics, and urban education, all with particular subtlety must show this image to the outside world to observe and monitor its feedback.

Governments engaged in foreign diplomacy nowadays use modern communications and media techniques to impose enormous costs on governmental bodies in order to shape public opinion in a nation or the world, replacing positive public belief with the creation and institutionalization of negative public belief in the target community.

In this case, the amount of money spent to change public opinion or to promote the positive image of a nation in another country is a kind of long-term investment to help this country achieve its goals and policies, which our country has unfortunately been targeted by Western governments and adversaries in a campaign to portray the Islamic Republic of Iran as violent and supportive of terrorist organizations by presenting false information about the country.

By using such a technique, they try to advance their policy of division and trigger a war in the region, and more importantly, prevent tourists from traveling to our country. Also, by trying to isolate our country in the world, they seek to deal a strong blow to Iran in the economic areas.

As a result, in order to promote city diplomacy, public relations departments in cities should step up their efforts to transform the image of our country into one that is peaceful, interactive, prosperous, and beautiful, with numerous tourist attractions coupled with hospitality.

In view of such things, it should be noticed that a communicator can play the role of a diplomat by having a command of city affairs. He should also be aware of social and political events and be cognizant of local lifestyles, local and national economy, and other essential things related to the city. In that case, he can successfully present a favorable picture of his city and country.

As urban diplomacy can play a significant role in economic prosperity, attract investors and tourists, and also promote the welfare of citizens, creativity in advertising and providing a clear image of the country are essential in reassuring foreign investors and allowing them to take advantage of an ideal investment opportunity. It can be achieved by utilizing the capacities and the opportunity to advertise, interacting with officials and editors of news and advertising agencies, introducing tourist attractions. Being active in friendship and international associations to take advantage of the privileges of these associations, a communicator can bring prosperity and comfort to fellow citizens on a city or national scale.

In the end, it's important to remember that the metropolis of Tehran, as one of the twenty most important capitals in the world, as one of the ten largest cities in Asia, and as the largest metropolis in the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, has always played an important role in urban interaction and has done so for a very long time. In addition to ensuring order, justice, security, and peace, policymakers and city officials should concentrate their efforts on developing relationships and strengthening diverse cooperation. They should also concentrate their efforts on developing urban infrastructure, promoting Urban Ecology Factors, and creating a smart city, among other things.