New Persian edition of “Nectar in a Sieve” published

TEHRAN – Nashre Khub has released a new Persian edition of Indian novelist Kamala Markandaya’s book “Nectar in a Sieve”.

Translated by Fereidun Majlesi, the first Persian edition of the book was published by the publisher in 2001 under the title of “Love and Nothing Else”.

Majlesi has dedicated the book to the prominent Iranologist Mohammad-Ali Eslami Nodushan, who presented the book to him a long time ago.

The book is set in India during a period of intense urban development.

Married as a child bride to a tenant farmer she never met, Rukmani works side by side in the field with her husband to wrest a living from a land ravaged by droughts, monsoons and insects. With remarkable fortitude and courage, she meets changing times and fights poverty and disaster.

This beautiful and eloquent story tells of a simple peasant woman in a primitive village in India whose whole life is a gallant and persistent battle to care for those she loves, an unforgettable novel that “will wring your heart out,” the Associated Press wrote.

“Nectar in a Sieve” was named Notable Book of 1955 by the American Library Association.

The title of the novel is taken from the 1825 poem “Work Without Hope” by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. An excerpt from the poem is the epigraph of the novel: Work without hope draws nectar in a sieve, And hope without an object cannot live.

In the novel, Rukmani comments, “Change I had known before, and it had been gradual. But the change that now came into my life, into all our lives, blasting its way into our village, seemed wrought in the twinkling of an eye.”

Photo: Front cover of the new Persian edition of Kamala Markandaya’s novel “Nectar in a Sieve”.

