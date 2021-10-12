Tehran to host review of Chinese films 

TEHRAN – A review of Chinese films will be organized next week at Tehran’s Art and Experience Cinemas, which are dedicated to screening art films.

Seven films have been selected to be screened during a weeklong program beginning on Saturday.

This program, which will be a hybrid event with virtual and live screenings, will be organized in collaboration with the Embassy of China in Tehran to celebrate fifty years of diplomatic relations between the country and Iran.

“Song of the Phoenix” directed by Wu Tian-Ming in 2013 is one of the films selected for the review program named “A Look at Chinese Cinema”.

It revolves around the life and trials of You Tianming, a young suona apprentice who forms his own suona troupe at a time when the traditions of suona music are declining in Chinese society. As a grown man, he has to face the painful reality that his chosen calling is no longer in tune with a modern, urbanized China.

“The Assassin”, Hou Hsiao-Hsien’s 2015 action drama will also be screened.

It is about a female assassin who receives a dangerous mission to kill a political leader in eighth-century China.

Yee Tung-Shing’s 2015 drama “I Am Somebody” has also been selected to be reviewed in the program.

This movie shows that life is not easy for aspiring actors who come to Hengdian to be extras, hoping to one day become movie stars.

The program also features Zhang Yimou’s “Coming Home” and “Shadow”.

“Coming Home” had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. The story is adapted from the novel “The Criminal Lu Yanshi” by Geling Yan.

In this movie, Lu and Feng are a devoted couple forced to separate when Lu is arrested and sent to a labor camp as a political prisoner during the Cultural Revolution. He finally returns home only to find that his beloved wife no longer recognizes him.

“Shadow” was screened at several international events, including the 75th Venice International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the 2018 BFI London Film Festival.

Directed by Li Ruijun, “Fly with the Crane” will also be reviewed. The film premiered at the 69th Venice International Film Festival in 2012.

It is about 73-year-old Ma and his good mate Cao who were once coffin makers. Since the Chinese government implemented the practice of cremation, the demand for coffins dried up therefore Ma spends his days hanging out with his grandchildren. When Ma returns from attending a mid-Autumn festival with his daughter and her family, he is told that Cao has passed away and his coffin is secretly buried in a cornfield next to a lake.

The lineup also features “Anima” by Cao Jinling.

The story of the film is set on a cold winter day in the town of Muirdauga, where a boy falls into a bear den during a hunting trip. His older brother is forced to kill the bear, which is considered taboo and labels him an outcast in the Ionki tribe.

Photo: A scene from “Fly with the Crane” by Chinese director Li Ruijun.

