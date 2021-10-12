Iran set to host foreign ministers of countries bordering Afghanistan soon

TEHRAN — Director General of the West Asia Affairs Department at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Iran will soon host a meeting of foreign ministers of the countries neighbor to Afghanistan.

"There are considerable diplomatic moves to understand the developments in Afghanistan and the impact on its future. Different countries pursue their diplomacy in different mechanisms," Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account.

Emphasizing that Afghanistan's future lies in regional cooperation with its neighbors, Mousavi said: "A meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors will be held in Tehran soon."

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on the meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors in Iran on Monday. He said: “The first online meeting between foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors was held and a meeting was scheduled in Tehran with ministers in attendance. The meeting is on the agenda, but it is not clear when it will be held."



The spokesman said that at Iran's suggestion, Russia is also scheduled to attend the meeting. He also responded to the question of whether Iran would attend the Moscow summit on Afghanistan, saying, "Russia's proposal is under consideration."

Russia does not share borders with Afghanistan. However, Moscow is highly sensitive toward developments in Afghanistan. Russia is fully aware that an unstable Afghanistan will have an adverse effect on the former Soviet Republics in Central Asia.