Iran, Jordan FMs discuss economic potential in bilateral ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has held a phone call with Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi to discuss issues of mutual interest, including economic opportunities in the region.

In the telephone conversation, Amir Abdollahian explained that Iran is in favor of friendly and brotherly relations based on mutual respect with regional countries and noted that the Islamic Republic and Jordan should benefit from economic and trade opportunities of the region to improve bilateral ties, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

He expressed Iran's support for regional dialog and cooperation away from foreign interference and emphasized the expansion of cooperation among regional countries, especially Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, as a basis and driving force for further economic prosperity and stability in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed support for the historical role of Jordan as custodian of the holy city of al-Quds and other Islamic and Christian sites in the city against the Zionist regime's efforts to exercise sovereignty over these places.

Abdollahian stressed the need for all Islamic countries to take responsibility regarding the issue of Palestine and the holy city of al-Quds. He emphasized the need for synergy among them regarding joint action in international organizations to help Palestine.

Abdollahian also reiterated Iran's stance regarding a referendum to determine the fate of Palestine, with the participation of its original inhabitants including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, as the only solution to the Palestinian issue. He described as unacceptable imposed plans that ignore the rights of the Palestinian people and prolong the occupation.

During the telephone conversation, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said Amman views relations with the Islamic Republic as important and respectable. He stressed the need for developing an understanding based on collective interests in light of regional conflicts.

He described terrorism and extremism as common challenges facing all regional countries.

The Jordanian foreign minister also called the issue of Palestine the number one problem in his country and, referring to Jordan's sacrifices in this regard. He stressed the need to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Jordan also conveyed greetings from their countries' high-ranking officials.

The Jordanian foreign ministry also offered some details about the phone conversation. "Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian. During the call, they discussed bilateral relations, means of developing them, and a number of regional issues of common interest," it said in a statement.

The statement added, "The two ministers also discussed efforts to resolve regional crises, contacts and dialogue paths taking place in the region to resolve differences, and build regional relations that consecrate security and stability, and serve the interests of all its peoples and countries. Safadi stressed that the Kingdom always works for dialogue, and wants healthy regional relations, based on the principle of good neighborliness and non-interference in internal affairs."

It concluded, "The two ministers affirmed keenness to develop relations, and to continue communication and frank dialogue on all issues, in a way that contributes to strengthening the relations of the two countries and resolving regional differences."

Also on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister issued a message congratulating Iran on successfully holding its early parliamentary election.

Abdollahian has, in a message, congratulated his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on the successful holding of the country's parliamentary vote, describing it as the symbol of the place of democracy in Iraq, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a separate statement.

Abdollahian expressed hope that with unity and solidarity among all Iraqis and their elected representatives at parliament and with the formation of a new government in Iraq, the country will be on track toward stability and prosperity.

The Iranian foreign minister also announced Iran's support for Iraq's stability and security, saying the Islamic Republic is ready for cooperation with Baghdad on the path toward development and progress in relations between the two nations.

Iraq announced the early results of its parliamentary election and Iran was among the first countries to congratulate Iraq on holding the vote.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also congratulated the Iraqi government, people, and elected lawmakers on successfully holding parliamentary elections.

Khatibzadeh expressed hope that through unity and solidarity among all lawmakers, a new government will be formed in Iraq.

He said Iran, as always, supports Iraq and is ready for joint cooperation with Baghdad on the path toward full-blown growth and progress.

In late September, Abdollahian met his Iraqi counterpart on the sidelines of the annual session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the agreements reached during a recent trip to Tehran by the Iraqi prime minister, the Iranian foreign minister's visit to Bagdad, and a meeting of Iraq's neighboring countries held in New York.

Another topic that came up for discussion was economic diplomacy.

The two sides also reached an agreement on issues pertaining to the exports of natural gas and electricity to Iraq.

The two top diplomats also agreed to follow more seriously and quickly resolve certain bilateral issues, including the transfer of Iran's assets currently kept by Baghdad.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region, the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan.

