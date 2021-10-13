New RAI head appointed

TEHRAN – Seyed Miad Salehi has replaced Saeed Rasouli as the new head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI), IRNA reported.

Salehi holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Sharif University of Technology and is a member of the faculty of Iran University of Science and Technology.

The official was previously the managing director of the State Pension Fund.

Being a member of the board of directors of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund, advisor to the minister and head of new industry projects at the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, chairman of the Industry and Mining Committee of the Expediency Council Secretariat and advisor to the Vice President for Science and Technology are also on Salehi’s resume’.

Salehi also has scientific and professional backgrounds in rail industry, including the publication and presentation of several articles in ISI journals and prestigious international conferences in the field of rail, as well as experience in several passenger and freight rail companies.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (abbreviated as IRIR, or sometimes as RAI) is the national state-owned railway system of Iran. The Raja Passenger Train Company is an associate of the RAI] and manages its passenger trains.

The Railway Transportation Company is also an associate of the RAI, which manages its freight transport.

The Ministry of Transport and Urban Development is the state agency that oversees the IRIR.

EF/MA