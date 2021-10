TEHRAN - Akbar Misaghian has been named as Padideh football team coach.

He replaced Reza Mohajeri, who had been named Padideh coach in September.



Misaghian, 68, is a long-serving Iranian coach and has worked at several clubs since 1995.



Padideh were held to a goalless draw against Aluminum in Matchday 1 of Iran Professional League and also didn't travel to Rafsanjan to meet Mes on Sunday.