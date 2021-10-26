Persian publisher makes debut with “A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes”

TEHRAN – Iranian publisher Khish has come on stream with the release of a Persian translation of “A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes: A Son’s Memoir of Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Mercedes Barcha”.

Written by Rodrigo Garcia, the book has been rendered into Persian by Atefeh Hashemi.

In March 2014, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, one of the most acclaimed writers of the twentieth century, came down with a cold. The woman who had been beside him for more than fifty years, his wife Mercedes Barcha, was not hopeful; her husband, affectionately known as “Gabo,” was then nearly 87 and battling dementia.

“I don’t think we’ll get out of this one,” she told their son Rodrigo.

Hearing his mother’s words, Rodrigo wondered, “Is this how the end begins?” To make sense of events as they unfolded, he began to write the story of Garcia Marquez’s final days. The result is this intimate and honest account that not only contemplates his father’s mortality but reveals his remarkable humanity.

Both an illuminating memoir and a heartbreaking work of reportage, “A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes” transforms this towering genius from literary creator to protagonist, and paints a rich and revelatory portrait of a family coping with loss.

At its center is a man at his most vulnerable, whose wry humor shines even as his lucidity wanes. Gabo savors affection and attention from those in his orbit, but wrestles with what he will lose—and what is already lost. Throughout his final journey is the charismatic Mercedes, his constant companion and the creative muse who was one of the foremost influences on Gabo’s life and his art.

Bittersweet and insightful, surprising and powerful, “A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes” celebrates the formidable legacy of Rodrigo’s parents, offering an unprecedented look at the private family life of a literary giant.

It is at once a gift to Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s readers worldwide, and a grand tribute from a writer who knew him well.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Rodrigo Garcia’s book “A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes”.

MMS/YAW