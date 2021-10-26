Cyberattack disrupts fuel distribution in Iran

TEHRAN — A cyberattack at 11:00 AM local time on Tuesday disrupted fuel distribution in Iran.

The National Center for Cyberspace released a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying that the fuel distribution process will soon go back to normal.

Prior to releasing the statement, Nour News, a website close to the Supreme National Security Council, confirmed that a cyberattack had disrupted the distribution of fuel in Iran’s petrol stations.

“Technicians are trying to resolve the issue,” an informed source at the SNSC said.

According to Fereydoun Hasanvand, head of the Energy Committee at the parliament, Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf himself is pursuing the fuel case.

He rejected rumors in social media regarding an increase in fuel price, saying that the problem will be resolved in the coming hours.



