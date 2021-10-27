On the brink of full exposure

TEHRAN — On Wednesday morning, a group of hackers named Moses Staff hacked into the Israelis Ministry of Defense (read Ministry of War), gaining access to some groundbreaking information.

Moses Staff is a group of hackers that previously targeted the Israeli Post Company, as well as some independent companies. They began their work long ago, but Telegram blocked their channel, so they launched another channel on October 22.

They published the data of their hackings of the Post Company, as well as some Israeli companies on their Telegram, Twitter, and website. Then, on October 22, they said, “While you can't imagine it, we are tracking you.

This is just the beginning...

Wait for hot news through next 48 hours, you will be surprised by us.”

Then, on October 24, they released some secret pictures from Benny Gantz, Israel’s Minister of War. On October 26, the group released a zipped file, containing 12 Excel files. In these files, there were ID numbers, phone numbers, division they serve, email addresses, and many personal information.

As expected, the news barely reached the Western mainstream media, however, the Israelis were rattled and horrified.

Some files have details of reserve IDF soldiers and military units, including names, ranks, military roles, and their correspondence with their units, explaining why they were unable to show up for duty. Other files consist of information on thousands of teenagers set to enlist in the IDF, including those in pre-service programs. Besides names, addresses and phone numbers, the files contain sensitive personal information such as psychological information and the socio-economic status of the soldiers' families.

The group's hacks are carried out through the use of bots and include warnings such as "your end is near."

The Israel National Cyber Directorate said on Wednesday that they have warned of the risk posed by security weaknesses in some organizations.

"We call upon organizations to implement the latest critical updates that Microsoft has released to deal with these weaknesses, which is a simple, free update that can reduce the risk of this attack.”