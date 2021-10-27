Ali-Akbar Safaei appointed PMO’s new head

TEHRAN – Ali-Akbar Safaei has been appointed as the new managing director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), the PMO portal announced.

Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qassemi appointed Safaei to the position replacing Mohammad Rastad.

Safaei holds a bachelor's degree in ports and shipping, a master's degree in marine science from Malmo University in Sweden, and a doctorate in marine science (marine engineering) from Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic).

Rastad had been appointed as the managing director of the Ports and Maritime Organization in September 2017.

EF/MA