Knowledge-based firms serve to protect environment

TEHRAN – Innovation of knowledge-based and creative companies serves to preserve and protect the environment, Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, has said.

The role of knowledge-based firms in the development of environmentally friendly technologies has proven its effectiveness, and fortunately, most of the national macro-projects supported by the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology have been defined in the field of environment, Sattari added.

Health, environment, and food are three strategic and priority areas of national projects (knowledge-based and technological projects with commercialization abilities, implementation of which requires the extensive cooperation of various players).

The most important role of the Department of Environment (DOE) is to create a platform to support and allocate funds to the companies active in this field. Since they can contribute to the evolution of environmental conditions, applying environmental standards can pave the way for the commercialization of their products, he also explained.

Referring to Iranian knowledge-based products meeting the country’s technological needs, especially in the field of transportation, monitoring, and environmental protection, he highlighted “Various technologies such as surveillance systems, drones for monitoring desertification, and dust rising areas contribute to the environment.”

New technologies in energy storage and electrification can also contribute to the development of a clean and sustainable environment, he added, IRNA reported on Friday.

Ali Salajegheh, head of the DOE, also for his part expressed readiness to expand the role of knowledge-based companies in environment protection, and the supporting plans are about to be implemented.

The use of digital and advanced technologies plays an effective role in protecting the environment, he said, noting, technologies in this field need to be used in areas such as monitoring and tracking, census, and waste management.

Iran Innovation and Technology House, as a place to display Iranian technologies, hosted 30 technological achievements in the field of environment.

Among the most important achievements included removing unpleasant odors from wastewater treatment plants, wastewater treatment, biodegradable polymers, hospital waste disposal, electric and heat-generating microturbines, e-motorcycles, four-wheeled motorcycle, lithium batteries, and wind turbines.

Technology development in Iran

Despite sanctions putting pressure on the country, a unique opportunity was provided for business development and the activity of knowledge-based companies in the country.

Currently, over 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, manufacturing diverse products to meet the needs of the domestic market while saving large amounts of foreign currency.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

FB/MG



