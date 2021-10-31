TEDPIX falls 35,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 35,349 points to 1.34 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 6.031 billion securities worth 38.126 trillion rials (about $907.76 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 33,878 points, and the second market’s index dropped 46,091 points.

TEDPIX lost 43,000 points, or three percent, to 1.393 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro, and Sabzevar Pars Steel Complex, and Arian Chimia Tech Industrial Group were the most widely followed ones.

It’s over two years that stock market in Iran has been playing an outstanding role in the attraction of the people’s investment.

Iranian people, who used to invest their money in some traditional ways such as buying gold, or deposit money in the banks, have taken a new approach for investment over the past two years, as they have been investing more and more in the stock market.

Different factors have created such condition, among them it could be referred to the efforts made by the stock market to attract people’s more investment through laying the proper ground, for example via introducing new financial instruments, and also by making people more acquainted with this market.

MA/MA