Under the lens of CNN: Iran pavilion among the most ‘spectacular’ at Expo 2020

TEHRAN – A recent CNN report has selected Iran pavilion as one of the most “spectacular” structures that participating countries have set up at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Cable News Network has selected images of 15 pavilions under the title “The most spectacular pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai”, which include pavilions of Iran, the UK, Australia, Pakistan, Russia, Japan, Switzerland, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

“World Expos are among the largest and oldest international events, and countries use the platform to showcase their latest technological innovations and cultural heritage. But often, the biggest attraction is the national pavilions,” the report said.

“A series of blue boxes draped in fired clay balls make up the Iran pavilion. Each box showcases different elements of the country’s culture, tradition and handicrafts. Streams of water accompany visitors down walkways and into the pavilion, designed by architects Shift Process Practice.”

Travel insiders, crafters, musicians, chefs, and exhibitors from all Iranian provinces take part in a row at the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is currently underway in the UAE.

Visitors to the pavilion are offered to discover epitomes of the ancient land in terms of rituals, cultural heritage, natural and historical destinations, indigenous handicrafts and foods, as well as live performances and workshops.

Iran pavilion also reveals more about medical tourism, novel startups, and off-the-beaten tracks.

Many countries and companies are also looking to the expo - the first major global event open to visitors since the coronavirus pandemic - to boost trade and investment.

According to organizers, the Expo, an exhibition of culture, technology, and architecture under the banner “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, is expected to be a demonstration of ingenuity, and a place where global challenges such as climate change, conflict, and economic growth can be addressed together.

Iran expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM