Festival admires ‘beauty’ of Turkmen horses

TEHRAN - A national festival dedicated to the “beauty” of Turkmen horse breed has recently been held at pastures lands of Kalaleh in the northern Golestan province.

A selection of 152 horses from 12 Iranian provinces competed in the event, which also brought together horse breeders, dealers, trainers, riders, and owners.

The festival is aimed at boosting tourism and rural economy as well as safeguarding the genetic heritage of the Turkmen horses as it caters to vitality and happiness in the community, according to organizers.

The Turkmen horse is noted for endurance, bravery, smartness, and slender body. Many locals believe that breeding such horses is one of the toughest jobs in the world.

Such animals are dominantly found in the pasturelands of Turkmen Sahra, a region sandwiched between Iran and Turkmenistan.

Iran and Turkmenistan are set to jointly put forward the Turkmen horses and their safeguarding practices as a candidate for inclusion in UNESCO’S list for Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Golestan is home to hundreds of historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

AFM