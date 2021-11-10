Domestic manufacturers to build 68 vessels worth €250m for maritime fleet

TEHRAN – Head of the Supreme Council of Marine Industries’ secretariat has said domestic manufacturers are going to build 68 new vessels worth over €250 million for the country’s maritime fleet, IRNA reported.

“Currently, we have ordered the construction of 68 vessels to domestic manufacturers; this means an investment of 250 million euros in the country's marine industry,” Siyamak Seyed Marandi said on Tuesday in a meeting with Mohsen Salehi-Nia, the head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO).

Salehi-Nia who was visiting Iran Shipbuilding and Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO) in southern Hormozgan Province, noted that IDRO, in collaboration with the country’s maritime organizations, is trying to collect the required financial resources for completing ISOICO’s development projects.

He said his company fully supports domestic producers and contractors active in the maritime industry in order to facilitate the upgrading and renovation of the maritime fleet.

Back in September, the Secretary of the Iranian Merchant Mariners Syndicate (IMMS) Saman Rezaei said renovation of the country’s maritime fleet is an important necessity for developing the maritime trade.

“Older ships have higher depreciation and maintenance costs and lower safety, so buying new ships and renovating the existing ones is a very important necessity for the country's maritime sector,” the portal of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) quoted Rezaei as saying.

Rezaei made the remarks referring to the Transport and Urban Development Ministry’s new plan for the development of a roadmap for improving the quality of the maritime transport fleet and the country’s northern and southern ports.

“The equipment of the country’s ports as well as our maritime fleet have been worn out due to sanctions and unfavorable economic conditions, and in recent years we have not been able to buy new ships and renovate the national fleet,” he said.

Noting that the transfer of technology for the construction of modern vessels should be a priority as well, he added: “This view is very important and necessary so that we can have better performance in the field of the marine industry and shipbuilding in the future.”

The official further emphasized that specialized manpower is another important issue that should be considered in the maritime field, saying: "Efficient manpower in the maritime and port fields is a very important issue that the country needs due to its high existing capacities."

EF/MA