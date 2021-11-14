Fence wall completed around Sassanid fortress

TEHRAN – The construction of a fence wall has been completed around Falak-ol-Aflak fortress, an imposing monument of Sassanids, which dominates the capital city of Khorramabad in western Iran.

“The wall has been constructed based on the original model and historical documents,” Lorestan province’s tourism chief said on Sunday.

“Moreover, traditional materials have been used in the recent construction that has harmony with the fortress.”

The unmissable eight-towered monument seems particularly dramatic when floodlit at night, offering picturesque views of its encircling crenelated battlements.

Lorestan is a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring. The region was inhabited by Iranian Indo-European peoples, including the Medes, c. 1000 BC. Cimmerians and Scythians intermittently ruled the region from about 700 to 625 BC.

One of the most prominent archaeological findings of the fertile region is the ancient “Luristan Bronzes”, which are noted for their eclectic array of Assyrian, Babylonian, and Iranian artistic motifs.

Lorestan was incorporated into the growing Achaemenid Empire in about 540 BC and successively was part of the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid dynasties.

AFM