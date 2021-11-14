House of late illustrious poet now open to public  

Wax figures of contemporary Iranian literary figures Nima Yushij, Sohrab Sepehri, Simin Daneshvar, and Jalal Al-e-Ahmad (from R to L) have been put on show at the newly-restored house of Yushij in northern Tehran, November 13, 2021.

Purchased by Tehran Municipality, the house of Yushij, who is famed as the father of modern Persian poetry, was officially unveiled on Saturday.

It is situated near the home of the celebrated couple Al-e-Ahmad and Daneshvar who were novelists and short-story writers. The municipality is set to make a “cultural passage” that connects the two houses . (PHOTO: ISNA/Hadi Zand)

AFM