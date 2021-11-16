New successes achieved in oil sales: oil minister

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has said new windows have been opened for the country’s oil sales using the existing capacities, Shana reported.

“Fortunately, good success has been achieved in oil sales using existing capacities,” Oji said in a meeting with the members of the Parliament Energy Committee on Tuesday.

Back in September, Oji had said his ministry was determined to increase the country’s oil exports despite the U.S. sanctions, adding that the use of oil sanctions as a “political tool” would harm the market.

“There is strong will in Iran to increase oil exports despite the unjust and illegal U.S. sanctions; I promise that good things will happen regarding Iran’s oil sales in the coming months,” Oji told the state TV.

EF/MA