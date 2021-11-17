“The Recess”, “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” to compete in Utopia Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian shorts “The Recess” and “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” will be competing in the Utopia Film Festival, which will open on Friday in Greenbelt, Maryland.

“The Recess” tells the story of Sahar, a 17-year-old student who is determined to skip high school during recess to go to the football stadium to watch a football match between Esteghlal F.C. vs. Al-Ain as part of the AFC Champions League in violation of the national ban on women entering football stadiums in Iran.

Directed by Navid Nikkhah-Azad, the film has been screened at numerous intentional events and won several awards.

It won the award for best dramatic short film at the 15th San Francisco Frozen Film Festival in July. In addition, the film’s star Mojan Kordi won the award for the best performance at the 33rd Living Skies Student Film Festival in Canada in March.

“Sky Sun, Tile Sun” directed by Ziba Arzhang is the winner of the children’s jury award for the best animation at the 27th International Film Festival Golden Beggar in Slovakia.

In this film, the tiled wall is shattered after a period of warfare, the sun can no longer fulfill its traditional role and darkness looms everywhere. But the people join together and help to build a new sun.

The film was selected as best animation at the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Fest in Italy in July. The film has been produced by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

The Utopia Film Festival will end on November 22. The festival searches for and presents films that explore utopian visions in a multitude of forms. From its inception, Utopia has sought quality independent films which reflect the utopian spirit of better living through films that entertain, enlighten, and address such themes as community building, cultural diversity, social and economic concerns, and environmental issues.

Photo: “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” by Ziba Azhang.

MMS/YAW