Inflation rate down 1%

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on October 22, which marks the end of the eighth Iranian calendar month Aban, at 44.4 percent, falling one percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the seventh month.

SCI has put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 35.7 percent in the eighth month of this year, which means families have paid an average of 35.7 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the previous year.

The point-to-point inflation rate has also dropped by 3.5 percent in comparison to the figure for the preceding month.

The point-to-point inflation rate for urban households was reported to be 35.3 percent, which is 3.1 percent less than the figure for the previous month. The figure was 37.4 percent for the rural households, with 6.5 percent drop from the figure for the previous month.

The Statistical Center of Iran had put the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on March 20 (the end of the previous Iranian calendar year) at 36.4 percent, rising 2.2 percent from the figure for the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the preceding year.

MA/MA