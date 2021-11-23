VP: If Yemenis stand on own feet, devil can’t do anything

TEHRAN — Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Iranian, the Iranian vice president for parliamentary affairs, said on Tuesday that the war against the Yemenis has ended in failure.

The remarks were made in the second session of the “World Assembly of the Oppressed” in Tehran.

Hosseini said that the reactionary Arab countries imagined they could suppress popular uprisings in Yemen in a month, but the Yemeni people have been standing up to the “ominous coalition” for seven years.

He drew a parallel between the Islamic Revolution in Iran and resistance against invaders by the Yemenis.

“Today the world has come to believe that they can do nothing against the Islamic Revolution. They can't do anything against the popular resistance in Yemen either,” the vice president reiterated.



He then went on to say, “There are many economic opportunities and mineral resources in Yemen, so we hope that with the victory of Ansarallah, many economic problems will be resolved and miseries of the people of this country will come to an end.”

Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen in March 2015 to reinstate the puppet regime of Mansour al-Hadi. The Saudi kingdom was backed by certain Arab states including the United Arab Emirates.

The Western countries have been supplying advanced weapons to the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemenis.

During these 7 years that the “devils” of the world have been pursuing many conspiracies, including the attempt to divide Yemen, Hosseini lamented.



“They know that their action will not go anywhere because the Yemeni people know that if they stand on their own feet, the evil powers cannot counter them,” he noted.

“War of wills”

Hosseini, a former culture minister and parliamentarian, added, “The next war is a war of wills, so in this war, those who follow patience and perseverance will achieve the final victory.”

The Yemeni armed forces are closing in on the strategic city of Marib, a strategic city rich with oil and gas.

The liberation of Marib is a key point in advantage of the Ansarallah movement.

Several local tribes in Marib province have agreed to surrender and allow the liberation of the oil-rich province, which is considered the last base of the Saudi-led coalition.

On November 19, according to the Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, 14 drone strikes were carried out deep inside Saudi territory against a military base in the vicinity of King Khalid airport in Riyadh, as well as military targets in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport and in Abha International Airport.

“In response to the escalation of aggression and the continuation of its crimes and siege, our armed forces carried out the eighth Operation Balance of Deterrence by bombing a number of military and vital targets belonging to the Saudi enemy,” Saree announced via Twitter.

He also shared aerial images of military sites in Riyadh targeted during the operation.

The brigadier general added that the army will face “escalation with escalation” until the Saudi-led siege of Yemen is finally lifted.