Raisi: Common things between Abrahamic religions bring unity

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran said on Tuesday that common things between Abrahamic religions bring unity between followers of divine faiths.

“Based on Quranic teachings, our shared commons which are Abrahamic religions, bring unity and integrity between us,” Raisi said while receiving the credentials of the new Vatican ambassador to Iran, Andrzej Yuzovich.

The Abrahamic religions refer to three sister monotheistic religions: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Prophet Abraham is the common forefather of these three monotheistic religions. These religions account for more than half of the world's total population today.

Raisi also said today it is necessary to pay due attention to God and spirituality.

The cleric president went on to say, “If those who commit injustice in the world pay attention to the ‘teachings of Christ,’ they did not commit injustice.”

The Iranian president said the Vatican can play an effective role in ending injustice in the world.

He also called for dialogue between Christian and Muslim scholars to bring ideas “closer together”.

Ambassador Yuzovich also presented a copy of his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday.