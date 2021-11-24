TEDPIX drops 10,400 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 10,445 points to 1.394 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 4.799 billion securities worth 35.084 trillion rials (about $835.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 8,424 points, and the second market’s index fell 18,615 points.

TEDPIX rose 58,000 points (4.1 percent) to 1.456 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Isfahan Refining Company, National Iranian Copper Industries Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Social Security Investment Company, Bandar Abbas Refining Company, Iran Khodro Group, and Saipa Company were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA