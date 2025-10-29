Govt. finalizes comprehensive maritime-based development plan with 56 articles

TEHRAN – The representative of the president for coordinating maritime-based development policies said the government has completed and approved a comprehensive plan for sea-based development consisting of 56 articles, aimed at strengthening the participation of the public and private sectors alongside the government.

Ali Abdolalizadeh told IRIB that following six months of expert work and numerous coordination meetings, the plan has been approved by the Secretariat’s Coordination Working Group for maritime-Based Development.

It is now ready to be submitted to the Sea-Based Development Coordination Council and subsequently to the Cabinet for final approval, he said.

He noted that the new plan revises the version drafted during the 13th administration, which contained 44 articles. The updated version adds 12 new articles and revises 35 others, leaving only nine articles unchanged.

Abdolalizadeh emphasized that the new framework envisions a greater role for citizens and civil organizations in maritime development efforts.

In addition to state bodies, it formally includes non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as private and public joint-stock companies, to participate in achieving maritime-based economic goals.

