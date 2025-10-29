Iranian Red Crescent, Armenian Red Cross ink MOU

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) have signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop humanitarian, relief, and educational cooperation.

The MOU was signed in Yerevan on Tuesday by Davit Nersisyan, the president of the ARCS, and Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, the IRCS website reported.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society is always ready to cooperate with other humanitarian organizations worldwide. This memorandum of understanding is an effective step towards enhancing crisis response capabilities and strengthening solidarity among the nations of the region,” Kolivand noted.

For his part, Nersisyan said, “Cooperation with the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides a valuable opportunity to share expertise, improve relief capacities, and expand friendly relations between the two nations.”

A joint working group will be formed to follow up on the implementation of the MOU. Moreover, the MOU can be extended after five years if the two parties agree.

The MOU, which is signed within the framework of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is a symbol of the two countries’ shared commitment to human values, peace, friendship, and humanitarian cooperation, which will pave the way for the expansion of constructive interactions in relief and education at the regional and international levels.

The signed MOU focuses on developing cooperation in relief, rescue, and logistics fields, particularly in times of crisis and natural disasters, establishing an IRCS medical center in Armenia, as well as sharing knowledge and education in international humanitarian law through holding workshops, conferences, and training courses.

Organizational empowerment and specialized training in the relief, disaster management, and humanitarian services, the exchange of pharmaceutical and textile products, especially in emergencies and regional crises, and the promotion of youth participation and volunteer activities in both societies are among other main objectives of the MOU.

With ICRC assistance, IRCS is ready to share expertise

In May, Kolivand announced readiness to share the IRCS scientific and educational experiences, as well as operational expertise, with other red crescent societies with the contribution of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The IRCS is willing to share its expertise in different fields, such as diagnosing individuals with mobility problems through screening, providing rehabilitation services, and training individuals living in areas affected by landmines on how to identify and avoid mine hazards, Kolivand noted.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Nicolas Von Arx, Director of Operations for NAME (North African and Middle East), and the representative of the ICRC in Iran, Vincent Cassard.

Also, Kolivand called on the ICRC to hold a congress to commemorate the efforts of the international rescuers who have lost their lives to save others, and proposed hosting the congress. By supporting measures and humanitarian activities of red crescent societies, the ICRC will boost motivation among them, he noted.

Referring to unilateral sanctions, the official said, “We expect the International Committee of the Red Cross to play its role in facilitating the import of medicine and medical equipment by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.”

The official went on to ask the ICRC to equip Red Crescent helicopters with night vision cameras to enhance their ability in rescue operations.

