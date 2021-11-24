Washington wants to ‘trample U.S. constitution’ to please Israel: Zarif

TEHRAN – Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s former foreign minister, has said it seems that officials in Washington are now feeling that it is not just enough to expend U.S. interest abroad for Tel Aviv, and now they want to “trample the U.S. Constitution” to please “Israel-Firsters”.

“To Israel-Firsters, expending US interests abroad is not enough,” Zarif tweeted on Wednesday.

“They now want to trample the US Constitution to expend American interests at home too,” Zarif added.

The former chief diplomat asked: “Where's the limit?”