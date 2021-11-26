Iran eyes boosting trade ties with Turkmenistan

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari has said the Islamic Republic is keen on supporting the expansion of trade ties with Turkmenistan.

Safari made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Businessmen operating in Turkmenistan at the place of Iran’s embassy in Ashgabat, on Friday, IRNA reported.

Elaborating on economic objectives and programs of President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, Safari noted that President Raisi has prioritized the policy of maximum interaction with neighboring countries and is determined to promote foreign trade, especially in the non-oil sector.

According to the deputy minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with other governmental entities has started compiling integrated programs in order to resolve problems and obstacles in the way of foreign trade.

“Fortunately, good efforts have been done in particular in the transportation sector, exporting technical and engineering services as well as export of non-oil products,” he said.

Referring to the efforts made to resolve problems with Turkmenistan on gas export, Safari said Iran will back traders of both countries to improve mutual trade.

He further noted that officials of Central Asian states in Tehran underlined the need for expanding economic and trade ties with Iran.

Further in the meeting, the Iranian ambassador to Ashgabat as well tradesmen participating in the meeting discussed ways to expand economic relations with Turkmenistan.

EF/