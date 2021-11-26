Raisi to fly to Turkmenistan

TEHRAN— Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will leave Tehran on Saturday to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Raisi has been invited by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and will head a high-ranking political and economic delegation to Ashgabat.

He will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ECO summit.

It is expected that Raisi and Azerbaijan’s leader, Ilham Aliyev would have a meeting to strengthen bilateral relations.

When asked about a possible meeting between President Raisi and Aliyev at his weekly press briefing on November 22, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman did not rule out the possibility of such meeting.

“The meeting between Mr. Aliyev and Dr. Raisi is normal in this diplomatic framework,” he added.