Iran unveils modern domestically-made customs equipment, systems

TEHRAN – Iran unveiled a series of domestically produced smart customs systems and equipment on Monday in a ceremony attended by the country’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi and the Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari, IRIB reported.

As reported, the unveiled equipment includes two container X-ray machines that have been indigenized by the experts at the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with knowledge-based companies and will be used in Shahid Rajaei Port in southern Hormozgan Province and Incheh-Boroun port in northern Golestan province.

With the mentioned X-Ray devices going operational, the total number of X-ray machines at the country’s borders reaches 15.

Several small drones were also among the unveiled equipment. These drones are used to control transit cargoes at border crossings.

Some other systems for speeding up the clearance of goods and smartening the customs procedure were also among the unveiled equipment.

EF/MA