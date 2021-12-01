Hazfi Cup round of 32: Esteghlal, Persepolis learn fate

TEHRAN – Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams learned their opponents at the Iran’s 2021-22 Hazfi Cup Round of 32.

The draw ceremony was held on Wednesday in Iran’s league Football Organization’s headquarters.

Esteghlal will face Iranian second tier Navad Urmia in Tehran while Persepolis meet the First Division side Vista Toorbin in Tehran.

Titleholders Foolad will also play Shahrdari Noshahr in Ahvaz.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Below, are the fixtures of the draw:

*Shahin Shahrdari Bushehr vs Naft Masjed Soleyman

*Paykan vs Qashqai

*Mes Rafsanjan vs Tractor

*Arman Gohar Sirjan vs Nassaji

*Sepahan vs Shahid Oraki Eslamshahr

*Padideh vs Esteghlal Molasani

*Zob Ahan vs Rayka Babol

*Esteghlal vs Navad Urmia

*Gol Gohar Sirjan vs Shahrdari Astara

*Foolad vs Shahrdari Noshahr

* Fajr Sepasi vs Aluminum Arak

*Sanat Naft vs Shamas Azar Qazvin

*Mes Kerman vs Machine Sazi

*Khalij Fars Mahshahr vs Havadar Tehran

*Persepolis vs Vista Turbine Tehran

*Kheybar Khoramabad vs Mes Shar Babak