Manufacturing of 20 major industrial, mining products rises in 7 months

TEHRAN - The production of 20 major mining and industrial products has increased in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The mentioned products include home appliances, passenger and heavy vehicles, foodstuff and mining industry products, etc., IRNA reported, citing data released by the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

Production of trucks and vans saw the highest growth of 64.4 percent, followed by vegetable oil with 41.3 percent, washing machines with 29.9 percent, aluminum ingots with 26.7 percent, glass with 23 percent and industrial soot with 20.4 percent growth, respectively.

The growth in the manufacturing of the mentioned products has been achieved despite the specific economic conditions of the country due to the U.S. sanctions and the outbreak of coronavirus which has created problems in the production sector.

The Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry has been following the programs started in the previous year for supporting domestic production also in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) which has been named the year of “Production: Support and Elimination of Obstacles.” by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

These programs include reviving idle units and providing bank facilities for the country’s production units and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The ministry’s programs for the current year include management of imports and development of non-oil exports, development of mines and mining industries, development of technology and knowledge-based products, market management and organization of commercial logistics, improving the business environment and ultimately providing financial resources to the producers and investment development.

