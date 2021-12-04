Brazilian rowing coach Pedro Sena arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN – Brazilian rowing coach Pedro Sena arrived in Tehran Saturday morning to finalize his deal with Iran’s Rowing Federation.

He has reached an agreement with the Iranian federation to lead the country’s men and women rowers in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Sena has previously worked as coach in Brazil and Japan rowing teams.

He has participated in Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.