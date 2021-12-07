Tehran, Prague explore avenues of economic co-op

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), in a meeting with the ambassador of the Czech Republic in Tehran explored ways of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, the ICCIMA portal reported on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie and Joseph Richtar emphasized the two countries’ experiences in the field of rail transport and water resources management and called for cooperation in such areas.

During the talks, Shafeie described the Czech Republic as one of the most stable economies in Eastern Europe which has experienced significant economic growth over the past decade and has progressive investment laws compared to other Eastern European countries.

He pointed to the conducting of joint projects for manufacturing electric motors and dual-fuel cars as suitable grounds for cooperation between Iran and the Czech Republic and continued: “The two countries can also invest in power plants, sugar industry, cement, crystal, and sugarcane, in which they have had successful experiences of cooperation in the past.”

Petrochemical, auto industry, machinery, mining, home appliances, and energy were other areas mentioned by the ICCIMA head for mutual cooperation.

Richtar for his part announced that a delegation from his country is scheduled to visit Iran in January 2022, saying: “Companies active in the fields of mining, food, health, and heavy machinery have announced their readiness to cooperate with the Iranian side.”

“From this perspective, as the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Iran, I try to participate in various exhibitions held in Iran and, while getting acquainted with the existing capacities in Iran, pave the way for establishing mutual relations between Iranian companies and the Czech Republic,” Richtar said.

He expressed satisfaction with the possibility of holding a joint economic committee between Iran and the Czech Republic in the near future, adding: “Although there are a significant number of companies interested in entering the Iranian market; But due to money transfer problems, cooperation has not been possible. Of course, the embassy is trying to find ways to revive relations between the two countries.”

EF/

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and the Czech Ambassador to Tehran Joseph Richtar