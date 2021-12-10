Iran eyes UNESCO status for Harireh ancient city 

TEHRAN – Iran’s ancient city of Harireh on the Persian Gulf island of Kish, may join UNESCO’s listing of cultural treasures.

Harireh has recently been added to UNESCO’s temporary list which paves the way for its possible registration as World Heritage, IRNA reported on Friday.

It is hoped that the inclusion of this city in the World Heritage list with its credits will not only promote the architecture and features of the Persian Gulf ports and historical settlements to the world but will also contribute to the development of tourism in the region.

Furthermore, Harireh is registered on the national heritage list, the report said.

Located in the central, northern part of the island, the 8th-century Harireh offers a glimpse of ancient architecture, and though not much of it remains intact today, the ruins suggest a once-thriving region. Excavation of this site estimates it having been established around 1000 and abandoned 600 years later.

UNESCO has it that Siraf, Kong, Laft, Harireh, and Mokran as an architecture and urban planning of the historical ports of Iran in the Persian Gulf, in terms of urban planning, usage of materials, and adaptation to special setting, have had a decisive role and influence on the evolution and promotion of seashore architecture, technology, and urban planning within the northern margin of the Persian Gulf coast region.

They represent the interaction of human values over time in the cultural context of the world’s historical stages. They have witnessed the development of architecture, technology, and urban design, and landscape in the northern margin of the Persian Gulf coast region.

Throughout history, great trips have been made to and from these ports by the great boats and ships. The connections lead to the junction of the lifestyle of people and made the combine features of the Indian and African arts besides the Islamic art in the formation of architectural and urban and cultural and artistic components in these ports and then the combined and consolidated patterns extend and have been exported to the other parts of the region.

Amongst the Persian Gulf islands, Kish is the more luxurious and developed. Except for its unique nature such as waters and shallow beaches, the tourist attractions of this charming island are due to its rich historical background as well as kind and hospitable people.

The pristine and beautiful nature, the meeting of land and sea, the clear sky, the pleasant air, and the pleasurable reverberation of the waves create such a sense of calm that one cannot even distinguish between imagination and reality.

Nowadays, about one million foreign and domestic tourists travel to the island every year and it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Iran as it has magnificent attractions such as Kariz Underground City, Harireh Ancient City, Marjan Beach, Bird Garden, Ocean theme park, and Grand Recreational Pier.

