TEHRAN - Sanaye Mazandaran freestyle team won the 2021 Iranian Premier Wrestling League on Friday.

The final match was held in Tehran’s Azadi Hall and Sanaye Mazandaran defeated Fooladin Zob Amol 6-4 and won the title.

Darousazi Sahand Aras also finished in third place after defeating Azad University 9-1.

The first edition of the Iranian Premier Wrestling League was held in 2003.