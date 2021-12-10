Iran FM: We are all in Vienna to negotiate to reach a good agreement

TEHRAN — On Friday morning, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on his Instagram post that Iran is looking for a good agreement in Vienna.

“The Western parties should know that in the last eight years, enough has been said and they made promises that were never fulfilled, but today is the time to act and we are working to reach a serious and good agreement,” the foreign minister said.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated that Iran's nuclear program is entirely peaceful, but resolving the alleged concerns of the Western parties is directly linked to a complete removal of sanctions.

“Although we are doubtful whether the West is basically ready to lift the sanctions or only seeks to resolve its concerns in a one-sided manner, if the West takes part in the negotiations ahead with good intentions, initiative and constructive ideas, we will certainly see quick progress in the negotiations,” he concluded.

The new second round of the Vienna talks started in Vienna on Thursday. Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that all sides are more serious and determined to reach a conclusion.

