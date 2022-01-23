Deal will be made in Vienna before end of March: MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has said that a deal will be made in the Vienna talks before the end of the Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 20.

Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, said Iran holds “golden cards” in the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In an interview with Iran’s Khabaronline news website, the lawmaker said, “By the Westerners’ account, we have gotten through the sanctions and we have good golden cards to play in the negotiations. We believe that reaching a good and win-win agreement is possible.”

He added, “Before the end of the year 1400, we will reach a conclusion and an agreement will be reached. Of course, it does not matter when we reach a conclusion, but it is important that we reach a good result, and that is why we have the initiative and we manage the negotiations.”

The senior MP added, “The last and most dangerous tool of the negotiating parties was the sanctions that the Islamic Republic has gotten through. We are at the center of the formation of a power bloc in the East. One which has the three pillars of Iran, Russia, and China. More than $500 billion will be invested in the highly strategic industries of our country by virtue of an agreement with China.”



