Indigenous goat hair textile wins national registration 

TEHRAN - The indigenous art of Korgi-bafi (a kind of traditional textile), which has long been practiced in South Khorasan province, has been added to Iran’s National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a local tourism official has announced.

The process of Korgi-bafi includes spinning, weaving, and processing textiles... it is called Korgi or Korki due to the usage of goat hair as the basic ingredient, Seyyed Ahmad Barabadi said on Saturday.

Based on archeological documents and finds, the history of this traditional art can be traced back more than a thousand years, the official added.

This area has access to flocks of goats, which makes the hand-woven products in this area stand out, he noted.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

