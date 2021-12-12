Iran’s Nabavai wins gold at World Para Taekwondo Championships

TEHRAN – Mahtab Nabavi from Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2021 World Para Taekwondo Championships.

She defeated Fatma Atilmis of Turkey 34-27 in the women’s -57kg K41 category final match.

The competition has brought 264 athletes from 41 nations together in Istanbul, Turkey.

The event will offer athletes major rankings points in their bids to qualify for Paris 2024.

It is the third time Turkey is hosting Para Taekwondo’s biggest event, following the Samsun 2015 and Antalya 2019.

Istanbul 2021 has become the second-biggest Para Taekwondo event of all-time. The 2019 World Championships featured 333 athletes from 66 countries, although the event included the Poomsae discipline – which has not been included at Istanbul 2021.

Due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, at least four teams namely, Afghanistan, Ghana, Japan, and Morocco withdrew from the competition.