Iran: Canada must return looted public property

TEHRAN— Ali Bahador Jahromi, the Iranian government spokesman, said on Sunday that Canada must put an end to shows and extradite Iranian embezzlers and return the stolen public property.

“The Canadian government's show on International Human Rights Day” are not acceptable, Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account.

The government spokesman added, “The Iranian people are waiting for the extradition of Iranian financial embezzlers living in Canada, as well as the return of the looted public property. However, the end of the play is that the country is the paradise of the embezzlers.”

The Canadian media reported on Saturday that the Canadian Immigration Service had returned a SAVAK (Shah’s Secret Service) employee, who had been living in the country illegally for 24 years, to Iran.

Some convicted economic offenders are currently seeking asylum and living in Canada.

