Mohammad Badrlu named Iran’s Still Photographer of the Year

TEHRAN – Mohammad Badrlu was selected as Iran’s Still Photographer of the Year on Monday.

He won the title for his collection on the drama “Without Roya” directed by Arian Vazir-Daftari.

The film is about Roya, whose meeting with an unknown girl causes odd incidents in her life with her husband, Babak.

Badrlu has previously been awarded for his works on several films. In 2015 he received a Crystal Simorgh at the Fajr Film Festival and an award at the Iran Cinema Celebration for his collection on “Confessions of My Dangerous Mind” directed by Hooman Seyyedi.

He has also won prizes for his stills of “The Warden” by Nima Javidi, “The Lost Strait” by Bahram Tavakkoli and several other movies.

The Still Photographer of the Year is honored by the Iranian Society of Still Photographers at the Iranian House of Cinema.

Three other photographers also received nominations for this year’s award.

Hassan Shojaei was nominated for his collection on director Amir-Hossein Asgari’s drama, “The Last Snow”, on the ordinary life of a veterinarian.

Habib Majidi received a nomination for his collaboration on the acclaimed drama “African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haqiqi.

The film tells the story of a middle-aged Shokuh who finds out that her ex-husband, Fereidun, has been placed in a nursing home by their children.

She, and her second husband Reza, decide to take care of Fereidun themselves, but in their own home. In doing so, the relationship between Shokuh and Fereidun is significantly transformed. This new situation affects Reza and Shokuh’s daily life and unexpected changes take place in the lives of all three characters.

Majid Talebi was nominated for his work on “Walnut Tree” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian.

The film is based on true events that took place in 1987. Sardasht, a Kurdish city on the Iran-Iraq border, along with several villages in the surrounding areas had been attacked with chemical weapons by Iraqi forces. Qader, a villager from the area and his pregnant wife, as well as his three young children, are exposed to the chemicals and suffer injuries. The situation in the village and surrounding cities is chaotic. Qader must singlehandedly try to keep his family alive.

Photo: Mohammad Badrlu holds his award after being selected as Iran’s Still Photographer of the Year at the Iranian House Cinema in Tehran on December 13, 2021.

MMS/YAW