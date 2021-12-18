Iranian Artists Forum pays tribute to graphic designer Morteza Momayyez

TEHRAN – The Iranian Artists Forum is paying tribute to the celebrated graphic designer Morteza Momayyez by organizing two exhibitions.

The exhibition is being organized to commemorate the 16th death anniversary of the artist, who is considered to be the father of modern graphic art in Iran.

One of the showcases, which were inaugurated on Friday during a special ceremony, is dedicated to works by graphic designer Behzad Hatam.

The other one is presenting works from R2, a Porto-based studio specializing in graphic identity, editorial and environmental design, with a strong focus on theater, contemporary art and architecture.

“A graphic designer should offer various prescriptions, because they may kill their patients or fail to cure them,” Hatam said at the ceremony.

“My posters area completely different from each other and the graphic designers should create posters, which clearly introduce the objects for which they have been designed,” he added.

Addressing the younger artists, the 72-year-old Hatam said, “Permit us to recognize what are the things your posters are presenting.”

Attending the ceremony, Momayyez’s son, Anushirvan, expressed his thanks to Hatam and the Iranian Artists Forum for organizing the exhibitions, which will be running until December 28.

Iranian Artists Forum director Majid Rajabi-Memar also delivered a short speech.

“By organizing such an exhibition, my colleagues and I are trying to ensure that the forum remains as a center for Iranian artists,” he said.

“Many great people helped from the bottom of their hearts to build the forum, which is now seeing hard times,” he added.

He lamented that the government has not allocated any budget to the Iranian Artists Forum, while the forum is facing many financial problems due to the loss of revenue during the COVID-19 lockdown.

However, he noted that they will do their best to keep the center open for art events.



Momayyez died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 70.

Earlier in August 2020, the Tehran City Council renamed a street near the Iranian Artists Forum after Momayyez.

Photo: Art aficionados visit an exhibition underway at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on December 17, 2021 to remember Iranian graphic artist Morteza Momayyez. (IAF)

